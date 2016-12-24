Corey Kluber using his fastball to scare off animals in backyard?

Hitters know better than to crowd the plate against Corey Kluber. Wild animals apparently are learning the same.

WEEI’s Rob Bradford sent an odd tweet on Saturday about the Cleveland Indians pitcher using his fastball to scare away a coyote in the backyard of his new Massachusetts home:

From someone close to situation: Corey Kluber recently got rid of coyote in backyard of new Mass. home w fastball to animal's ribs. #legend — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) December 24, 2016

Bradford then clarified that Kluber only was scaring the coyote away, not killing it:

For those concerned about the coyote, like hitters crowding the plate, he was just scared off — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) December 24, 2016

The discussion then turned a little testy as people wondered about animal cruelty in the context.

I can't believe I have to say this, but as someone who has a family/pets, scaring off coyotes is not a bad thing — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) December 24, 2016

The former Cy Young winner averages nearly 93 mph on his fastball, so I’m pretty sure him whipping one would be enough to scare away any animal that has an interest in protecting its own life.