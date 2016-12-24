Ad Unit
Corey Kluber using his fastball to scare off animals in backyard?

December 24, 2016
by Larry Brown

Corey Kluber

Hitters know better than to crowd the plate against Corey Kluber. Wild animals apparently are learning the same.

WEEI’s Rob Bradford sent an odd tweet on Saturday about the Cleveland Indians pitcher using his fastball to scare away a coyote in the backyard of his new Massachusetts home:

Bradford then clarified that Kluber only was scaring the coyote away, not killing it:

The discussion then turned a little testy as people wondered about animal cruelty in the context.

The former Cy Young winner averages nearly 93 mph on his fastball, so I’m pretty sure him whipping one would be enough to scare away any animal that has an interest in protecting its own life.


