Corey Seager ‘apprehensive’ about sliding

Corey Seager’s back injury may be a factor in the World Series.

Seager was not on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ roster for the NLCS after hurting his back in Game 3 of the NLDS on a slide. He is on the team’s World Series roster, but it sounds like he won’t uninhibited.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says Seager is still “a little apprehensive” about sliding.

Dave Roberts said Corey Seager is “a little apprehensive “ about sliding. That’s how he injured back in NLDS. Did some sliding in workout — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) October 24, 2017

Seager is in the starting lineup at shortstop for the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros. There has been some talk that he could DH for the games in Houston, with Charlie Culberson playing short.

Culberson batted .455 against the Cubs in the NLCS.