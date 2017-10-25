Corey Seager gives Dodgers Game 2 lead with 2-run home run (Video)

A week ago Corey Seager wasn’t healthy enough to play in the NLCS for the Los Angeles Dodgers. As of Wednesday, he was well enough to homer off one of the best pitchers of the postseason.

Seager hit a 2-run home run off Justin Verlander in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night to break a 1-1 tie and give the Dodgers a 3-1 lead. He took a tailing fastball out to the opposite field for his first homer of the postseason.

Corey Seager knew immediately. https://t.co/dObBIuY4H6 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 26, 2017

Seager drove in Chris Taylor with the homer, who had worked a 2-out walk before him.

Seager was money in the NLDS against Arizona, but he hurt his back in Game 3 on a slide. That’s why he was left off the NLCS roster. He hasn’t shown any rust though. He got two hits in Game 1 of the World Series, and then added the big 2-run shot in Game 2.