Cubs reportedly agree to two-year deal with Brandon Morrow

The Chicago Cubs appear to be getting some much needed help for their bullpen.

The Cubs and reliever Brandon Morrow have agreed on a two-year deal with an option, according to Yahoo’s Jeff Passan.

Source: The Chicago Cubs have agreed to terms with free agent RP Brandon Morrow on a two-year deal with an option. @MLBBruceLevine first said they were close. Deal is pending a physical. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 10, 2017

Fan Rag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported the deal was expected to be worth $10-11 million per season.

Morrow, 33, spent most of his career as a starter and never really was able to put it together, aside from his strong 2012 season in Toronto. He pitched as a reliever for the Padres in 2016 and then was stellar out of the bullpen last season for the Dodgers, his first full season as a reliever.

Morrow pitched 43.2 innings last season and did not give up a home run in the regular season. He was 6-0 with two saves, 10 holds, a 2.06 ERA and 0.92 WHIP. He was so good and so reliable that the Dodgers used him in all but one of their postseason games. It wasn’t until Game 5 of the World Series, where pitching for the fifth game in a row, that he finally had a bad outing.

The addition of Morrow helps ease the impending loss of Wade Davis for Chicago’s bullpen.