Sunday, December 10, 2017

Cubs reportedly agree to two-year deal with Brandon Morrow

December 10, 2017
by Larry Brown

The Chicago Cubs appear to be getting some much needed help for their bullpen.

The Cubs and reliever Brandon Morrow have agreed on a two-year deal with an option, according to Yahoo’s Jeff Passan.

Fan Rag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported the deal was expected to be worth $10-11 million per season.

Morrow, 33, spent most of his career as a starter and never really was able to put it together, aside from his strong 2012 season in Toronto. He pitched as a reliever for the Padres in 2016 and then was stellar out of the bullpen last season for the Dodgers, his first full season as a reliever.

Morrow pitched 43.2 innings last season and did not give up a home run in the regular season. He was 6-0 with two saves, 10 holds, a 2.06 ERA and 0.92 WHIP. He was so good and so reliable that the Dodgers used him in all but one of their postseason games. It wasn’t until Game 5 of the World Series, where pitching for the fifth game in a row, that he finally had a bad outing.

The addition of Morrow helps ease the impending loss of Wade Davis for Chicago’s bullpen.

