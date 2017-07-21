Report: Cubs have asked about Yu Darvish

The Chicago Cubs are still in search of another starting pitcher.

According to Jon Morosi of FOX Sports, the Cubs have asked the Texas Rangers about ace right-hander Yu Darvish even after acquiring Jose Quintana from the Chicago White Sox.

Sources: #Cubs have inquired to #Rangers on availability of Yu Darvish. @JeffPassan reported Texas is gauging interest in him. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 21, 2017

Darvish would be a rental. He is a free agent at the end of the season and will likely seek a contract upwards of $150 million.

The right-hander is reportedly available. He has a 3.45 ERA for Texas in 2017, though his typically gaudy strikeout numbers have diminished some, with 131 in 125.1 innings.