Ad Unit
Monday, June 19, 2017

Cubs fans name daughter ‘Waveland’ after Wrigley Field street

June 19, 2017
by Larry Brown

Chicago Cubs logo

Two Chicago Cubs fans have raised the bar of fandom.

Stephen and Bronwyn Case were lucky enough to have their first child born on Sunday. The two are Cubs fans and decided to name their daughter “Waveland” after the street that runs behind the left field bleachers at Wrigley Field.

Stephen proudly shared a photo on Twitter of him holding his daughter, who was born on Father’s Day:

Though the Cases are not from Chicago — they’re originally from Texas and Tennessee — they told the Chicago Tribune that they now consider Chicago to be their hometown. They were looking for a unique Chicago-centric name for their child and considered Addison and Sheffield — two other streets lining Wrigley — but liked Waveland the most.

The two certainly have one thing going for them: that is one unique name. It will probably leave many Cubs fans jealous, and could start a trend among the passionate fan group.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus