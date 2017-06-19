Cubs fans name daughter ‘Waveland’ after Wrigley Field street

Two Chicago Cubs fans have raised the bar of fandom.

Stephen and Bronwyn Case were lucky enough to have their first child born on Sunday. The two are Cubs fans and decided to name their daughter “Waveland” after the street that runs behind the left field bleachers at Wrigley Field.

Stephen proudly shared a photo on Twitter of him holding his daughter, who was born on Father’s Day:

Happy Birthday to my new daughter, Waveland. It will be tough to top my first Father's Day. Cubs Win! @Cubs #FlyTheW pic.twitter.com/1u2jMgHFLR — Stephen Case (@casest10) June 18, 2017

Though the Cases are not from Chicago — they’re originally from Texas and Tennessee — they told the Chicago Tribune that they now consider Chicago to be their hometown. They were looking for a unique Chicago-centric name for their child and considered Addison and Sheffield — two other streets lining Wrigley — but liked Waveland the most.

The two certainly have one thing going for them: that is one unique name. It will probably leave many Cubs fans jealous, and could start a trend among the passionate fan group.