Cubs reportedly showing interest in Brandon Kintzler

The Chicago Cubs are reportedly among the teams showing interest in relief pitcher Brandon Kintzler.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported the news on the Cubs’ interest in Kintzler, though he says nothing is imminent.

Source: #Cubs have shown interest in free agent reliever Brandon Kintzler, but talks are not at an advanced stage. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 6, 2017

Kintzler began last season as the Minnesota Twins’ closer before being traded to the Washington Nationals. He posted similar stats with both teams, and finished the year with a 3.03 ERA in 71.1 innings. The one downside to Kintzler is he doesn’t record a lot of strikeouts, but that still doesn’t detract from him being a good bullpen option.

The Cubs certainly need some bullpen help after Wade Davis turned down their qualifying offer. Carl Edwards Jr. is probably the team’s best bullpen option for now. Manager Joe Maddon didn’t have the kind of bullpen depth he would have liked last season in the playoffs, which has put pressure on the front office to bring in some arms.