Report: Cubs interested in Yu Darvish

Jake Arrieta may not be back this offseason, but could the Chicago Cubs be bringing in another All-Star righty to take his place?

According to a report by Bruce Levine of WSCN-AM on Saturday, the Cubs are eyeing a number of pitchers and “kicking the tires” on Yu Darvish.

Something to keep your eye on . Cubs in on numerous pitchers and are kicking the tires on Yu Darvish now . — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) December 16, 2017

The the reigning NL Central winners’ interest in Darvish had also been mentioned earlier this week by Japanese site Nikkan Sports.

The 31-year-old Darvish went 10-12 with a 3.86 ERA in 31 regular season starts between the Texas Rangers and the LA Dodgers last season. The Cubs are far from the only playoff team in on Darvish this winter. But with two of their primary right-handers from last season (Arrieta and John Lackey) both free agents, Darvish makes sense for them for a number of reasons.