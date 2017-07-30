Cubs reportedly working hard to get reliever Justin Wilson

The Chicago Cubs are trying to get into the Justin Wilson sweepstakes.

FOX MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal says the Cubs are “working hard” to get Wilson ahead of Monday’s trade deadline. The Dodgers, Nationals and Astros are all teams he mentions as other contenders for the Detroit Tigers reliever.

The 29-year-old is 3-4 with 13 saves this season. He holds a 2.68 ERA and very promising 0.94 WHIP, with 55 strikeouts in 40.1 innings for Detroit.

Some reports have said the Tigers could deal Wilson on Sunday.