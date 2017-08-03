Cubs send great tweet after monster game by Paul Goldschmidt

The Cubs sent out a great tweet in response to the monster game Paul Goldschmidt had against them on Thursday.

The Cubs fell to the Diamondbacks 10-8, largely because of the heroics of Arizona’s All-Star first baseman. In four at-bats, Goldschmidt had three home runs and drove in six runs. Below is video of his third homer, which broke an 8-8 tie in the ninth inning.

In response to his outstanding effort, the Cubs sent out this tweet.

We promise not to pitch to Paul Goldschmidt tomorrow. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 4, 2017

The greatness comes in that Thursday’s game was the final of the three-game series between the two teams. However, the Cubs may want to consider putting that plan into action next weekend as Arizona hosts Chicago for another three-game series beginning next Friday.