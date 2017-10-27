Cubs’ new pitching coach may give team better shot at signing Rays pitcher

With Jake Arrieta’s free agency looming, the Chicago Cubs may be positioning themselves to land another right-handed starter just in case.

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reported on Thursday that the Cubs are hiring ex-Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Jim Hickey to the same position.

It’s official, former #Rays pitching coach Jim Hickey is going to #Cubs — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) October 26, 2017

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports had reported Wednesday that whichever team landed Hickey could have an “enhanced chance” of signing Rays pitcher Alex Cobb, a free agent this winter, noting the close relationship between the two.

The 30-year-old Cobb, who went 12-10 last season with a 3.66 ERA, makes sense for the Cubs. With Arrieta and John Lackey hitting the open market, they have virtually zero rotation-caliber righties right now other than Kyle Hendricks. The Cubs also chased another right-hander at the trade deadline, so that interest should definitely carry over into this offseason.

