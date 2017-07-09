Report: Cubs considered trading young players to shake team up

The struggling Chicago Cubs are looking at all sorts of ways to try to get the team going, including some fairly bold moves.

According to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, the Cubs have examined any and all options to improve their fortunes, including trading one of their young position players in a bid to shake up the clubhouse.

The problem is that such a trade is easier said than done, and there is no obvious candidate to move. First baseman Anthony Rizzo and third baseman Kris Bryant are untouchable, while catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ have been too valuable to consider moving. Left fielder Kyle Schwarber has struggled so badly he was recently demoted to the minors, but the organization remains a big believer in him. Javier Baez has value because of his versatility and glovework, while shortstop Addison Russell would have his value depressed as the subject of an ongoing MLB domestic violence investigation.

The Cubs are seeking a controllable starting pitcher in their trade talks with other teams.

Chicago actually sits below .500 and has encountered adversity both on and off the field. They’re clearly not close to being the same team as last year, and really need to get it going sooner rather than later.