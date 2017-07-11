Dak Prescott, Bryce Harper give each other props during All-Star Game

Bryce Harper is a big fan of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, and that respect is mutual.

With the MLB All-Star Game returning to its long-held status as a simple exhibition game, Fox Sports was allowed more extensive access to the players on the field during the Tuesday’s contest. Part of that access included having Harper wear a microphone and earpiece, allowing him to spend a half inning conversing with announcers Joe Buck and John Smoltz while playing right field for the National League.

Over the course of the interview, Harper brought up his favorite NFL team, the Cowboys — particularly his fondness for Prescott.

Bryce Harper mic'd up during All-Star game: "How you think Dak's gonna be this year? … He's fun to watch. Him and Zeke are unbelievable." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 12, 2017

Prescott must have been watching, because he gave Harper a shoutout later in the game.

Appreciate the love @Bharper3407 . You're THAT DUDE though. Everyday of the week #ASG17 — Dak Prescott (@dak) July 12, 2017

Harper has never been shy about his love for the Cowboys, even though he plays in a city that houses a division rival.