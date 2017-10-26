pixel 1
Thursday, October 26, 2017

Dallas Keuchel believes baseballs are ‘juiced 100%’

October 26, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel has an explanation for what we saw during the regular season and so far during the playoffs.

The 2017 regular season was a historic one for Major League Baseball. The 6,105 home runs were more than any other season. That trend continued during Game 2 of the World Series.

On Wednesday, there were a whopping eight home runs during the Astros’ 7-6 victory over the Dodgers, which was a World Series record for a single game. Afterward, Keuchel seemed convinced it had to do with the baseballs being juiced.

If Major League Baseball wanted to put on a show, it was mission accomplished on Wednesday. Game 2 was almost universally lauded as a classic. Marwin Gonzalez hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game. In the top of the tenth inning, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back home runs go give the Astros a two-run lead. The Dodgers answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game once again. In the top of the eleventh, George Springer hit a two-run home run to give Houston a lead they wouldn’t relinquish, although Charlie Culberson hit a solo home run of his own in the bottom of the inning to bring Los Angeles to within one.

With the series tied 1-1, we are guaranteed at least three more games. Based on how the first two games have unfolded, that appears to be a win for Major League Baseball.

