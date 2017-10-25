pixel 1
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Astros’ Dallas Keuchel shades Charlie Culberson over home run celebration

October 25, 2017
by Larry Brown

Charlie Culberson

As if the World Series didn’t need any extra drama, now we have a little beef brewing between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros.

The Astros came back from a 3-1 deficit and handed Kenley Jansen his first blown save and earned run of the postseason, sending Game 2 of the World Series to extras on Wednesday night. They went ahead by two runs on back-to-back homers in the 10th, but the Dodgers rallied to tie things. Then in the 11th, they got a 2-run home run from George Springer to go up 7-5. History appeared to be in the process of repeating when Charlie Culberson homered for the Dodgers in the bottom of the inning.

Culberson was fired up after his homer and could be seen raising his arms to pump up his team and the fans as he circled the bases and returned to the dugout.

Many, including announcer Joe Buck, were critical of Culberson, accusing him of over-celebrating and thinking his home run had tied the game.

The celebration didn’t sit well with Houston pitcher Dallas Keuchel, who shaded Culberson after the game.

So why the big celebration from Culberson? My thought was he was just fired up about popping one out of the park and he was trying to get his teammates and the fans similarly pumped. He essentially said that after the game.

Houston won the game to split the series at 1-1 before things head to Minute Maid Park for Game 3 on Friday. And now there’s going to be a little more beef between the teams.

