Astros’ Dallas Keuchel shades Charlie Culberson over home run celebration

As if the World Series didn’t need any extra drama, now we have a little beef brewing between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros.

The Astros came back from a 3-1 deficit and handed Kenley Jansen his first blown save and earned run of the postseason, sending Game 2 of the World Series to extras on Wednesday night. They went ahead by two runs on back-to-back homers in the 10th, but the Dodgers rallied to tie things. Then in the 11th, they got a 2-run home run from George Springer to go up 7-5. History appeared to be in the process of repeating when Charlie Culberson homered for the Dodgers in the bottom of the inning.

Culberson was fired up after his homer and could be seen raising his arms to pump up his team and the fans as he circled the bases and returned to the dugout.

After further review, the ruling on the field is confirmed. Culberson 100% thought he just tied the game pic.twitter.com/zxsEFvZ3fq — Shane Trubisky (@sb_straitvibin) October 26, 2017

Now Charlie Culberson hits a solo HR! Dodgers close the gap again.Astros still lead 7-6 but this game has EVERYTHING! #WorldSeries #ThisTeam pic.twitter.com/Jsub8oSSB5 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 26, 2017

Many, including announcer Joe Buck, were critical of Culberson, accusing him of over-celebrating and thinking his home run had tied the game.

The celebration didn’t sit well with Houston pitcher Dallas Keuchel, who shaded Culberson after the game.

Dallas Keuchel: "Culberson acted like he won the World Series." — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) October 26, 2017

So why the big celebration from Culberson? My thought was he was just fired up about popping one out of the park and he was trying to get his teammates and the fans similarly pumped. He essentially said that after the game.

Charlie Culberson said his reaction rounding the bases was just adrenalin. He knew he didn't tie the game with his HR — Eric Stephen (@truebluela) October 26, 2017

Houston won the game to split the series at 1-1 before things head to Minute Maid Park for Game 3 on Friday. And now there’s going to be a little more beef between the teams.