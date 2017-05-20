Dallas Keuchel placed on DL for first time in career

Dallas Keuchel has been placed on the disabled list for the first time in his career, though he’s not expected to miss much time.

Keuchel spoke with the media on Saturday and said that he woke up with a sore neck after his Tuesday start.

Keuchel doesn't expect to be sidelined very long pic.twitter.com/7q4Ta2QTPZ — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) May 20, 2017

Keuchel said he could probably start if he had to. He said he’s aiming to make his start next Saturday.

Keuchel has been stellar for the Astros this season. Houston’s former Cy Young award winner is 7-0 with a 1.84 ERA and 0.86 WHIP. He’s going on the 10-day DL and only expected to miss one start.