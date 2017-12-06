Dallas Keuchel reportedly pitched through foot injury in postseason

Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel spent the second half of the season and the playoffs pitching through a significant foot injury, according to a report.

The Astros left-hander actually required a walking boot once the season ended, though no surgery was required and he is expected to be at full strength for spring training.

Sources told ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick that Keuchel had battled plantar fasciitis, while the Astros themselves characterized the issues as a “minor” foot sprain.

When spotted wearing a walking boot on Saturday, Keuchel had told TMZ that the injury was sustained in a fall during the team’s World Series parade.

Keuchel won two of his five playoff starts, putting up a 3.58 ERA. His best outings were early in the postseason in his first two starts against the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, and he was not quite as sharp once the World Series came around.

Interestingly, Keuchel was not the only prominent Astro to hide an injury during the World Series.