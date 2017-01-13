Ad Unit
Dan Haren has funny tweet about Curt Schilling’s HOF candidacy

January 13, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Retired former All-Star pitcher Dan Haren continues to be a 140-character superstar in his post-MLB chapter.

Andrew Baggaarly of the Bay Area News Group shared an interesting stat on Friday about the Hall of Fame case for Curt Schilling, whose controversial political opinions that he often posts on Twitter have tarnished his candidacy in the eyes of many voters.

In response, Haren chose to pose a question about the extent of the Twittersphere’s power to make or break one’s Hall of Fame candidacy.

Well considering tweets like this one, Haren would probably be the ultimate beneficiary if that were indeed the case.

As for Schilling, he’s been adamant lately that he would, in fact, be voted into the Hall if his political beliefs were less unpopular, so maybe Haren is really onto something here. Take note, Cooperstown.


