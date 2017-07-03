Daniel Murphy has funny quote about Anthony Rendon’s All-Star snub

Daniel Murphy wants the National League All-Star voters to take that for data.

The Washington Nationals infielder, who was selected to the 2017 NL All-Star team, dropped this funny quote on Monday about teammate Anthony Rendon, who was not, per Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post.

Murphy on why Rendon should be an all-star: "Do you go to FanGraphs?" — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) July 3, 2017

Indeed, the advanced metrics paint a strong picture for Rendon, who leads all NL third basemen this year in categories such as wins above replacement, on-base percentage, and weighted runs created plus, according to, you guessed it, Fangraphs. But Colorado’s Nolan Arenado, an equally potent bat and a much better defender, got the starting nod at third instead, and Jake Lamb of the Arizona Diamondbacks earned the reserve spot behind him.

Granted, the Nationals will still be quite well-represented at the Midsummer Classic — Murphy, Ryan Zimmerman, and Bryce Harper will all be starting for the NL, and Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg both made the team as well. But that still isn’t going to stop Murphy, who brings the Fangraphs mentality to all facets of the game, from standing up for his fellow Washington infielder.