Danny Duffy amusingly calls out MLB after 12th drug test of season

Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy has as many drug tests as he has starts in 2017, and he’s not particularly thrilled about it.

Duffy has been limited to 12 starts in 2017, but it turns out that he’s had that many drug tests as well — and he’s about fed up.

Also mlb… unrelated.. thats 12 drug tests so far.. 12. Really keepin tabs. Im built like gumby guys i promise im not the one. — Danny Duffy (@duffkc41) July 7, 2017

MLB’s drug testing policy is supposedly random, but there have been some players caught in its crosshairs to make it look a bit more targeted. Duffy hasn’t really done anything to attract this sort of attention, though. He missed over a month with a strained oblique, so this is some pretty wild variance.