Ad Unit
Friday, July 7, 2017

Danny Duffy amusingly calls out MLB after 12th drug test of season

July 7, 2017
by Grey Papke

Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy has as many drug tests as he has starts in 2017, and he’s not particularly thrilled about it.

Duffy has been limited to 12 starts in 2017, but it turns out that he’s had that many drug tests as well — and he’s about fed up.

MLB’s drug testing policy is supposedly random, but there have been some players caught in its crosshairs to make it look a bit more targeted. Duffy hasn’t really done anything to attract this sort of attention, though. He missed over a month with a strained oblique, so this is some pretty wild variance.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus