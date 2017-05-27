Danny Salazar could be moved to bullpen?

Danny Salazar’s nightmarish season may cost him his spot in the Cleveland Indians’ starting rotation for the time being.

Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports on Saturday that “indications are” the Indians could be moving the right-hander to the bullpen.

Indications are that Danny Salazar could be headed for the bullpen. — paul hoynes (@hoynsie) May 28, 2017

The 27-year-old Salazar, who made the American League All-Star team in 2016, has gone 3-5 with a 5.50 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP in ten starts this year. He took the loss on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, giving up four runs on six hits and a season-high five walks in 5.1 innings.

The Indians have been felled by a number of injuries to their pitching staff recently. But even so, Salazar has been outperformed by the likes of Mike Clevinger and other less-talented starters on the roster. It doesn’t help either that ace righty Corey Kluber is set to reclaim his spot in the rotation soon. A bullpen stint could be what Salazar needs to get back on track.