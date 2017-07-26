No. 1 pick Dansby Swanson being demoted to minors by Braves

Former No. 1 overall draft pick Dansby Swanson will be heading down to the minor leagues to see if he can turn things around.

The Atlanta Braves informed Swanson that he will be sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett, multiple Braves reporters said on Wednesday.

The Braves will option struggling rookie Dansby Swanson to Triple-A. Move not announced yet but confined Dansby had been notified. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienAJC) July 27, 2017

Swanson was acquired by the Braves as part of the infamous Shelby Miller trade with Arizona prior to last season. Despite having success over 38 games at the end of 2016, Swanson has struggled this year.

The 23-year-old is batting just .213 with a .599 OPS in 95 games. And after putting together a strong June where he batted .306, Swanson has scuffled in July and is batting just .091 this month. Prior to Wednesday’s two-hit game, he only had one hit following the All-Star break.

When you combine the play of Johan Macargo and the return of Sean Rodriguez with Swanson’s struggles, the demotion becomes easy to understand.