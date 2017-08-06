Darren Daulton dies after battle with brain cancer

It’s a rough night in Philadelphia where the Phillies announced the sad news that Darren Daulton has died.

Daulton had battled brain cancer for four years after being diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2013.

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of 1993 NL Champion and Phillies Wall of Fame catcher Darren Daulton. pic.twitter.com/iPHB9Rn7vg — Phillies (@Phillies) August 7, 2017

Daulton was 55. He was a three-time All-Star catcher with the Phillies and played with them for 14 seasons. His best seasons were in 1992 and 1993, where he smacked 27 and 24 home runs respectively. He drove in a league-leading 109 runs in ’92 and helped the Phillies reach the World Series in ’93. For context, the entire Phillies team only hit 118 home runs in ’92.

An inductee of the Phillies’ Baseball Wall of Fame, Daulton retired after helping the Florida Marlins win the World Series in 1997.