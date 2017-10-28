Report: Dave Martinez to be named Nationals manager

The Washington Nationals have found their next manager, according to a report.

FOX 5 in DC’s Brody Logan reported on Saturday that Martinez will be the Nats’ next manager. He says the announcement will not be made until after the World Series.

Per multiple sources @fox5dc can report Dave Martinez will be the next #Nationals manager, won't be announced til after #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/oUzKwMQl0Z — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) October 28, 2017

The Nationals fired Dusty Baker after their season came to an end. They interviewed Martinez and reportedly John Farrell for the vacancy. As of Friday, reports indicated Martinez was the leader for the job.

Martinez, 53, has served as the bench coach for the Chicago Cubs since Joe Maddon took over in 2015. A former outfielder, Martinez previously worked with Maddon for the Rays as his bench coach from 2008-2014.