Dave Roberts, Andy Green ejected after getting into it

Benches cleared during Friday night’s Dodgers-Padres game in San Diego after the two managers got into it following a meeting at home plate, leading to their ejection.

The differences between the sides began when Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood suspected Jose Pirela was stealing signs at second base.

Chain of events appeared to start with Alex Wood complaining about Pirela stealing signs at 2B. Ump signalled to both benches. — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) July 1, 2017

The umpires said something, and then the two managers met after the first inning. But something went awry because Dave Roberts and Andy Green got into it, leading to the benches clearing:

Benches clear in Petco after Dave Roberts and Andy Green get into it pic.twitter.com/2IiGGg3HIh — Ozzie (@OldComiskey) July 1, 2017

Roberts was especially heated:

Both managers were tossed. The Dodgers led 4-0 at the time thanks to an Austin Barnes grand slam in the first.