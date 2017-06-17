Dave Roberts on Dodgers: ‘We’re the best team in the division’

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is trying to stunt on the rest of the National League West.

Speaking before the Dodgers’ game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Roberts made this somewhat bold declaration about his team, per Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times.

Dave Roberts on the wild, wild West: "We realize we’re the best team in the division." — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) June 17, 2017

The 42-26 Dodgers entered play on Saturday tied for second in the division with the Arizona Diamondbacks, 1.5 games behind the leading Colorado Rockies. But they have what is arguably the NL West’s most talented roster by a wide margin and currently lead the MLB in ERA as well as the NL in run differential (per ESPN). The team has been marred in recent days by some in-house issues, but Roberts clearly thinks that it’s only a matter of time before they lap the rest of the field out West.