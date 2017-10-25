Dave Roberts explains controversial pitching moves

Dave Roberts was faced with questions about his management of the bullpen after his Los Angeles Dodgers blew a 3-1 lead and lost to the Houston Astros 7-6 in 11 innings in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night.

Roberts made several moves that left some questioning him. He pulled starter Rich Hill after four innings, went to Ross Stripling for one batter, pulled Brandon Morrow after 14 pitches, and asked Kenley Jansen to get a 6-out save.

Following the loss, Roberts was asked many questions, including whether he thought about letting Hill go longer.

“There was a chance. I just felt that right there, with the top of their order coming up and with the way our bullpen’s been throwing … you look behind that, we had three scoreless innings after that. To just trust that the guys behind them,” Roberts said.

He’s right — it wasn’t until Morrow allowed a leadoff double in the 8th and Jansen came in and allowed a run-scoring single that Houston got its first run since the third, so the bullpen management was looking like it was working. But then Jansen blew the save in the ninth.

Roberts was asked whether he thought about giving Jansen a clean inning (to start the 8th) rather than entering with a runner on.

“I thought about it,” said Roberts. But I just felt where Morrow’s pitch count was at there. We had him being able to go 1-plus (innings), so I just felt that (Alex) Bregman had a really good at-bat against Kenley the night before. I just felt that if Brandon could get Bregman, then I was going to go to Kenley then.

“The bottom line is I’ll take Kenley any day of the week with a 1-run lead going into the 9th inning.”

It’s hard to blame Roberts for the way he managed. Jansen had been almost unhittable throughout the postseason. He hadn’t allowed a hit in five straight appearances and hadn’t allowed an earned run the entire postseason. I think Jansen, even going for six outs, is your best option, and you expect him to nail that game down. You don’t plan for extras; you plan to get the ball to him with a lead, because the game’s essentially over at that point. You just need to praise the Astros for being the first team to beat Jansen and the Dodgers bullpen all postseason.