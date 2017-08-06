David Letterman makes surprise appearance at Cincinnati Reds game

David Letterman made a surprise appearance at a Cincinnati Reds game on Sunday, sitting with a friend in some nice seats at Great American Ballpark.

The former TV host was seated a few rows from the action and agreed to do an interview with FOX Sports Ohio. In the interview, Letterman explained that his buddy is friends with Reds relief pitcher Drew Storen (an Indianapolis native), which seemed to be their connection to the game.

Leave it to @JimDayTV to find out what David Letterman is doing in Cincinnati at the @Reds game pic.twitter.com/J5BZ0PMsMu — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) August 6, 2017

Letterman, who is from Indianapolis, said he had been to games at Riverfront Stadium and Crosley Field. The latter was the Reds’ home from 1912-1970. But this was his first game at Great American Ballpark, which has been open since 2003.

Letterman hasn’t made a ton of appearances since the conclusion of the “Late Show with David Letterman” two years ago. When he does, his large and bushy beard tends to get some attention. The comedian is a sports fan — most notably of the Indianapolis Colts.