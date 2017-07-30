David Ortiz: David Price should apologize to Dennis Eckersley

Other players in the Boston Red Sox clubhouse have reportedly been supportive of David Price in the wake of his confrontation with Dennis Eckersley, but the team’s former leader wonders if Price needs to just apologize to put the incident in the past.

David Ortiz was at Fenway Park on Sunday for a ceremony honoring the 10-year anniversary of the 2007 World Series champion Red Sox, and he shared some thoughts on the drama surrounding Price.

“I don’t think it’s fair to get stuck on something that was mishandled and can be fixed,” Ortiz told reporters, via Scott Lauber of ESPN.com. “If he has to come and apologize to Eckersley because of the way that things went down or whatever, let’s do it and let’s just move on.”

The Price-Eckersley feud has been a bad look for the Red Sox. While Price hasn’t backed down from his criticisms of the Hall of Fame pitcher, he did say Friday that he plans to speak one-on-one with Eckersley at some point.

Eckersley, who pitched for the Red Sox for eight season, works as a broadcaster for NESN. Price was reportedly upset with some of the negative things Eckersley has said about the team, so he confronted him and cursed at him on a team flight.

Many feel that Ortiz’s retirement has left the Red Sox without a true leader. It’s fair to wonder if the Price situation would have been handled better if Big Papi was still on the team.