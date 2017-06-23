David Ortiz throws terrible ceremonial first pitch (Video)

The Red Sox celebrated the storied career of David Ortiz on Friday night, and the former first baseman and designated hitter had his number retired and threw out the first pitch before the team’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. He also spoke to the fans for nearly ten minutes, receiving a warm welcome.

Perhaps all the years not playing in the field affected Ortiz’s throwing arm, because his first pitch was quite ugly.

Ortiz shook off the bad performance with a laugh. He can continue to smile knowing his number looks good sitting above Fenway Park.

Ortiz was well deserving of the honor, having made 10 All-Star games and winning three World Series championships as a member of the Red Sox.

