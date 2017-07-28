David Price reportedly dealing with elbow issue again

David Price is scheduled to start for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals on Friday night, but there’s a chance he could be held out with his elbow reportedly acting up again.

According to Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe, Price is once again dealing with discomfort in his throwing elbow and could end up back on the disabled list.

Hearing now that David Price’s elbow barking again. Would Sox DL him before tonight’s start? Plot thickens. — Dan Shaughnessy (@Dan_Shaughnessy) July 28, 2017

There were rumblings during spring training that Price could need Tommy John surgery, but he ended up missing roughly the first two months of the season instead. Prior to giving up five earned runs in five innings against the Los Angeles Angels last weekend, Price had allowed just two earned runs in his previous three starts and appeared to be rounding into form.

Shaughnessy reported earlier in the week that Price is extremely unhappy in Boston, and we have all heard about the ongoing feud between him and the local media. Don’t expect the left-hander to play hurt if he’s feeling less than 100 percent healthy.