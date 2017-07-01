Detail emerges in David Price-Dennis Eckersley incident

An interesting detail has emerged about the confrontation that took place between David Price and Dennis Eckersley.

The Boston Globe reported on Friday that Price and Eckersley had an incident on the team plane Thursday, though they did not know what sparked it.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports that Price was upset with Eckersley over something the NESN analyst said about another Red Sox player.

Sources: David Price's argument with Dennis Eckersley resulted from something Eckersley said about another #RedSox player, not Price. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 1, 2017

Some Red Sox fans may take comfort in the notion that Price may have been defending a teammate. There still are issues surrounding how Price is handling himself in his second year in Boston — he’s had a few struggles with the media — and the Red Sox probably want to see him most focused on improving his pitching rather than worrying about what the media is saying.