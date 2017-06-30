David Price, Dennis Eckersley reportedly had confrontation on team flight

David Price continues to have issues in Boston.

The Boston Globe reports that Price had a verbal confrontation with Dennis Eckersley on the team plane Thursday. Eckersley is a Hall of Famer who pitched 24 seasons in the majors, including eight with Boston. He serves as an analyst for NESN and is known for his honest commentary.

The Globe says neither Eckersley nor team officials Dave Dombrowski or Sam Kennedy would comment on the matter.

Price pitched seven innings, allowing three runs while picking up the win against Minnesota earlier in the evening. The team then boarded a plane to fly to Toronto for their weekend series in Toronto.

Price is in the second season of a seven-year, $217 million contract with Boston. He performed below expectations last year, and he’s 3-2 with a 4.61 ERA this season after starting the year on the disabled list. In addition to this issue with Eckersley, Price recently showed friction with the media and said he was restricting his appearances, leading another Red Sox great to empathize with the situation.

Some players have difficulty under the intense pressure and scrutiny in Boston. Price may be one of those.