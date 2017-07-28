David Price will reportedly be placed on DL with elbow injury

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price is heading back to the disabled list with soreness in his elbow.

According to multiple reports, Price will need another trip to the DL due to the same issue he dealt with at the start of the season.

David Price will be placed on disabled list due to an elbow issue, source confirms. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 28, 2017

Price missed roughly two months at the start of the season after battling an issue in his throwing arm throughout spring training. Prior to giving up five earned runs in five innings against the Los Angeles Angels last weekend, the left-hander allowed just two earned runs in his previous three starts and appeared to be rounding into form.

Obviously, any trip to the DL is a setback for Price. We know all about the ongoing feud he has had with the local media, and another injury will just add more frustration to the situation. It’s unclear how long the Red Sox expect Price to miss this time around.