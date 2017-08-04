David Price still dealing with elbow soreness

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price’s season continues to be hindered by issue after issue.

Price, who missed the start of the season with elbow issues that have popped up again recently, has suffered another setback, reporting new soreness in the elbow on Friday.

David Price is experiencing some soreness in his elbow and didn't throw today. Day-to-day as to whether/when he next throws on flat ground. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) August 4, 2017

Price being categorized as day-to-day indicates that he and the Red Sox don’t think the setback is particularly serious, but given how frequently Price has been plagued with these issues, there has to be some concern. This, combined with some issues of Price’s own making, has led to a very difficult and disappointing second season in Boston for the lefty.