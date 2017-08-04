Ad Unit
Friday, August 4, 2017

David Price still dealing with elbow soreness

August 4, 2017
by Grey Papke

David Price

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price’s season continues to be hindered by issue after issue.

Price, who missed the start of the season with elbow issues that have popped up again recently, has suffered another setback, reporting new soreness in the elbow on Friday.

Price being categorized as day-to-day indicates that he and the Red Sox don’t think the setback is particularly serious, but given how frequently Price has been plagued with these issues, there has to be some concern. This, combined with some issues of Price’s own making, has led to a very difficult and disappointing second season in Boston for the lefty.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus