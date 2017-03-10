David Price has full range of motion in elbow, will throw soon

The news on David Price appears to be encouraging.

Price experienced soreness in his left elbow after making his spring training debut and underwent an MRI. The good news was that the MRI indicated no surgery was needed, and Price was directed to just shut things down for a brief time.

Price was expected to potentially throw Friday or Saturday, but that has been delayed. However, the good news is he has full range of motion in his elbow.

Farrell: Price was examined today and has full range of motion in his elbow. He will begin throwing lightly in the coming days. — Brian MacPherson (@brianmacp) March 10, 2017

Farrell had said Price might play catch Saturday. Price now won't throw Saturday but will go through plyometric exercises. — Brian MacPherson (@brianmacp) March 10, 2017

Price is in the second of a 7-year deal worth $217 million with Boston. It’s understandable why the Sox would have extra concern about their southpaw ace having any sorts of elbow issues. For now, it seems like he is recovering just fine, even if he may begin the season on the DL.