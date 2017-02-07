David Price cracks joke about stealing Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey was still missing nearly 48 hours after the game was played, leading to great concern. At least Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price brought some levity to the situation.

The former Cy Young winner sent this humorous tweet Tuesday about Brady’s jersey:

I stole Tom Brady's super bowl jersey and I'm gonna sleep with it every night so his greatness rubs off!! Don't tell him though — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) February 7, 2017

Price could use some of that greatness after a shaky start to his Boston career.

The southpaw finished 17-9 and led the league in innings pitched and hits allowed. He had great durability, but he posted a 3.99 ERA, which was his highest since 2009 — his first full season in the bigs.

As for the jersey, police and local authorities in Houston are trying to recover it. They need to check in with this fan, who posted on Instagram about stealing it.