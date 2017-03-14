David Price likely to start season on disabled list

Despite receiving encouraging news last week regarding his injured left elbow, it appears David Price will be on the disabled list when the Red Sox begin the season.

Earlier this month, Price paid a visit to Dr. James Andrews for an examination of his elbow after feeling soreness following his spring training debut. That generally strikes fear into fans. However, it was determined the Red Sox pitcher will not need surgery, a big break for Price and the team.

Last week, it was reported Price had full range of motion in his elbow. While that is obviously good, Boston will surely take it slow with one of its prized assets and that likely means Price won’t be ready to start the season.

“I think at this point, yeah, it’d be hard to see him ready to go at the start of the season,” Farrell said, according to The Boston Herald. “You know, we really won’t have any kind of idea until he gets on the mound the first time. And right now I don’t know when that’s gonna be.”

Farrell added Price is not yet on a structured throwing program, which makes it difficult to place a timetable on a potential return to the mound for the 31-year-old.

Price is heading into his second season with the Red Sox after signing a seven-year contract following the 2015 season. In his first season with Boston, he led the American League in starts (35) and innings pitched (230).