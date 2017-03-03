David Price will not need surgery after elbow scare

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price got good news on his sore elbow today.

Price was shut down and sent to see Dr. James Andrews on Thursday, sparking fears that he may need Tommy John surgery. Manager John Farrell announced Friday that there would be no such issue, though, and Price was just going to rest and take medication to deal with the soreness.

Huge break for Red Sox: David Price expected to avoid surgery after getting second opinion with Dr. Andrews and Dr. ElAttrache, Farrell said — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) March 3, 2017

Price will rest for 7-10 days, get medication and then Red Sox will see what happens from there. — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) March 3, 2017

It’s a huge relief for the Red Sox, who briefly faced the prospect of being without Price for an extended period of time and were very concerned about his status. This would seem to indicate that the MRI showed no structural damage, and if his elbow responds well to treatment, he may just get a belated start to the season and nothing more.