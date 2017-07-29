Ad Unit
Saturday, July 29, 2017

David Price says he will talk things out with Dennis Eckersley

July 29, 2017
by Grey Papke

David Price

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price addressed his feud with broadcaster Dennis Eckersley for the first time Friday, saying he will talk it out, but not really backing down from his criticisms.

Price said that he would speak one-on-one with Eckersley at some point, but never sees him in the clubhouse — and still doesn’t think much of his commentary.

Price had a confrontation with Eckersley over perceived overly critical coverage of his teammates, and the clubhouse has taken his side on it. It’s not a very good look for Boston.


