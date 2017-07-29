David Price says he will talk things out with Dennis Eckersley

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price addressed his feud with broadcaster Dennis Eckersley for the first time Friday, saying he will talk it out, but not really backing down from his criticisms.

Price said that he would speak one-on-one with Eckersley at some point, but never sees him in the clubhouse — and still doesn’t think much of his commentary.

Price said he will talk one-on-one with Eckersley, said he could have handled situation better. But… — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 29, 2017

Price also said he continues to take issue with Eck's critical coverage, noting that he doesn't see Eckersley in the clubhouse. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 29, 2017

Price thinks that Eckersley has been less critical of the team since their run in. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) July 29, 2017

Price had a confrontation with Eckersley over perceived overly critical coverage of his teammates, and the clubhouse has taken his side on it. It’s not a very good look for Boston.