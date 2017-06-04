Broadcaster David Ross plays catch with Jason Heyward from bleachers

David Ross put himself to good use between innings during Sunday’s Chicago Cubs-St. Louis Cardinals game.

Ross, a former Cubs catcher who retired after winning the World Series, is now serving as a broadcaster for ESPN. He was an analyst on “Sunday Night Baseball” in place of Jessica Mendoza, who’s covering the College World Series, and decided to warm up ex-teammate Jason Heyward by playing catch with him between innings.

Take a look:

Once a Cubbie, always a Cubbie.@D_Ross3 keeps Jason Heyward warm between innings on Sunday Night Baseball. pic.twitter.com/G5gagjvz5h — ESPN (@espn) June 5, 2017

The ESPN crew was broadcasting from the Wrigley Field bleachers, which made the whole thing possible. And like Ross said, the accuracy from the throws by Heyward was impressive.

H/T CBS Sports