Dee Gordon posts thank you to Miami after trade to Mariners

Dee Gordon is headed for a new team and a new position.

Gordon was traded from Miami to Seattle on Thursday in exchange for three minor leaguers. The Mariners also acquired $1 million in international pool money as part of the deal, which they could use to entice Shohei Ohtani to sign with them.

Upon being traded, Gordon shared the following image and caption on Twitter and Instagram in which he thanked Miami.

The Mariners already have Robinson Cano at second base, which means Gordon is expected to play center field for his new team. The Mariners are also taking on all of the $38 million Gordon is owed over the next three seasons.

During his three seasons in Miami, Gordon won the NL batting title once and led the league in stolen bases twice.