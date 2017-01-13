Derek Jeter gets approval to build bigger fence outside home for privacy

Now that he no longer plays for the New York Yankees, Derek Jeter has retired to his mansion in Tampa Bay. Life is undoubtedly good for the future Hall of Famer, but he wishes people would stop staring at him all the time.

Earlier this week, Jeter got permission from the city to do something about that.

According to Richard Danielson of the Tampa Bay Times, Jeter recently received approval from Tampa City Hall to replace the 6-foot gate outside his home with one that stands 8 feet tall. The new entryway will also be opaque, so tourists and paparazzi can’t see through. When Jeter first built the 30,000-square foot home, he got a variance from the city to build the 6-foot fence because the city typically allows only 4 feet.

But this is obviously a unique case, and even some of Jeter’s neighbors have grown tired of the traffic gawkers have created.

“It’s a residence where an individual lives and he wants to protect himself and his property,” Variance Review Board chairwoman Susan Long said, noting that she has allowed residents to install electric fences and barbed wire in the past. “I just don’t have a problem with that.”

Two Tampa police officers who conducted a security analysis of Jeter’s property recommended that the new gate be opaque. The mayor of Tampa Bay, Bob Buckhorn, supports the change and said he has even seen a drone flying over Jeter’s house.

“It can get bad,” Buckhorn said. “I’m sure there are a number of Christmas cards in New York with people standing in front of Jeter’s house with their family. … I can understand why he would want more privacy.”

There have always been rumors about Jeter going to great lengths to ensure privacy at his home, so we’re not surprised he’s building a bigger fence. After all, who can blame him for not wanting to live in a fish bowl?

