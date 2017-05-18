Derek Jeter, Jeb Bush reportedly lose investor in Marlins deal

The ownership group led by Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush that is making a push to purchase the Miami Marlins has lost an investor, according to a report.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that an investor who had been in talks to contribute $150 million to the $1.3 billion bid has dropped out. The investor reportedly was unable to reach a deal over the terms of his investment.

The Jeter and Bush group won the rights to buy the Marlins thanks to their $1.3 billion bid, but that doesn’t mean they are the new owners yet. There is a long process that must be carried out, including the duo raising the actual funds needed for the purchase.

When news of their accepted bid was first reported last month, it was said the ownership group included at least five investors.