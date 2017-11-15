Derek Jeter says he has not talked trades with Giancarlo Stanton

The Miami Marlins aren’t close enough to trading Giancarlo Stanton that his input has been sought out — yet.

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter confirmed Wednesday that the team has looked into trading Stanton, but the team isn’t committed to dealing him yet — and there has been no contact between the player and the front office.

Derek Jeter says it's been unacceptable how #Marlins have been run financially, but said it has yet to be determined whether Giancarlo Stanton will be traded — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 15, 2017

Jeter said he has not yet spoken to Stanton. "If there's a reason to call him, I'll call him." — clarkspencer (@clarkspencer) November 15, 2017

More evidence that a Stanton trade isn’t close? The asking price is reportedly far above what teams are willing to pay. This may change later in the offseason, but for now, it’s growing clear that nothing is imminent and this will take some time if it happens at all.