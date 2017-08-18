Derek Jeter, wife Hannah Davis welcome baby girl Bella Raine

Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Davis have welcomed their first child into the world.

The Players’ Tribune, a media outlet founded by Jeter, confirmed on Friday that Davis gave birth to Bella Raine Jeter on Thursday.

Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, Bella Raine Jeter, born Thursday, Aug. 17. — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) August 18, 2017

Davis announced that she was pregnant in an article she wrote for The Players’ Tribune back in February, and she said at the time that Jeter had already picked out a name for the little girl. She also mentioned that she had not yet agreed to the name, so it will be interesting to see if the name Bella was Jeter’s choice.

Jeter, 43, and Davis, 27, have been together since 2011 and were married last year. Between welcoming a baby and Jeter’s exciting new business venture, retirement from baseball has been anything but boring for the New York Yankees legend.