Derek Jeter, wife Hannah Davis expecting a baby

Derek Jeter accomplished almost everything imaginable during his 20 seasons playing Major League Baseball, but the New York Yankees legend is about to embark on the most rewarding journey of all — fatherhood.

In an article she wrote for The Players’ Tribune on Monday, Jeter’s wife Hannah Davis revealed that the couple is expecting a baby. And it’s a girl.

Hannah and Derek Jeter share their next chapter: https://t.co/ZY6aDhRQH6 pic.twitter.com/5heb7MTobQ — The Players’ Tribune (@PlayersTribune) February 13, 2017

Mrs. Jeter said Derek already has a name he is set on, though she has not agreed to it yet. She also wrote about how they want their children to live “normal” lives.

We want our kids’ lives to be as “normal” as possible. They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be “Dad.” That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs. Still, though, I want them to know Derek Jeter. I feel some sadness — and Derek must as well — thinking about how our children will never get to experience that time in his life. We can show them videos, and photos, and memorabilia — I already can’t wait to show them footage of that last night at the Stadium. But I know it won’t be quite the same. I’ll tell them myself: You had to be there.

As we know, Jeter’s life is anything but normal. He’s one of the most recognizable names in baseball history, and as such he has dealt with some truly incredibly rumors over the years. Still, we commend Derek and Hannah for striving to raise their children without a sense of entitlement.

Congrats to the happy couple.