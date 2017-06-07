Derek Norris accused of abusing ex-fiancee Kristen Eck

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Derek Norris has been accused of physically and emotionally abusing his ex-fiancee.

In an Instagram post she shared on Tuesday, Kristen Eck revealed that she left her ex-fiancee a year ago because she was being abused. While she did not mention Norris by name, Eck revealed in a 2015 interview that she was engaged to the catcher.

“I had beautiful moments with a man and I fell in love with a sense of humor and authentic soul that I wanted to spend my life with,” Eck wrote. “I also was physically and emotionally abused by this beautiful man. He gave me a lifestyle most people only dreamed of, but it came at a price. I am forever thankful for the joy, love and laughter he shared with me. I am also forever grateful for the darkness I experienced. Because of that, today is more full of light than I would have ever expected.”

Jerry Crasnick of ESPN reports that Major League Baseball is investigating the allegations.

Norris is in his sixth MLB season and first with the Rays. He is hitting just .194 with five homers and 17 RBI.