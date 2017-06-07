Derek Norris accused of abusing ex-fiancee Kristen Eck
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Derek Norris has been accused of physically and emotionally abusing his ex-fiancee.
In an Instagram post she shared on Tuesday, Kristen Eck revealed that she left her ex-fiancee a year ago because she was being abused. While she did not mention Norris by name, Eck revealed in a 2015 interview that she was engaged to the catcher.
Four years ago I went back to school to get my degree, shortly after, I moved across the country for love. Three years ago I was engaged. Two years ago I was planning a wedding. And one year ago I left the person I thought I was going to marry. I had beautiful moments with a man and I fell in love with a sense of humor and authentic soul that I wanted to spend my life with. I also was physically and emotionally abused by this beautiful man. He gave me a lifestyle most people only dreamed of, but it came at a price. I am forever thankful for the joy, love and laughter he shared with me. I am also forever grateful for the darkness I experienced. Because of that, today is more full of light than I would have ever expected. When I left I had $300 to my name, I had no access to money, I had no access to cars and was only given the courtesy to remove my items from our home. When I left, he and his family made sure I had nothing. But, that is far from true. I had my life, I had my family, I had my friends and I had the fight and heart that has been in me since I was a little girl. With the help of a stranger I met in an airport I was given the strength to get on my feet and fight to rebuild my life. I sold what "materialistic" items I was able to take with me in order to fly to San Diego and live until I could find a job. I found a job, I found a place to live and I found myself. As I sit here, shaking, scared to share a small glimpse of the last year of my life I can't help but let tears fall down my cheeks. I just finished my last day of my school. I am officially a college graduate, living in my dream city, working for a great company, teaching yoga and more importantly I am free of anxiety and surrounded by the love, support, grace and kindness of my friends and family and strangers and the world. Thank you to everybody who listened to me vent. Thank you to those who held me as I cried for hours. Thank you for those that didn't judge my nightmares. Thank you to those who supported my dreams. Thank you to those who encouraged me when I could finally laugh again. Thank you to those who gave advice. Thank you to those who didn't speak and were just there.
Jerry Crasnick of ESPN reports that Major League Baseball is investigating the allegations.
Norris is in his sixth MLB season and first with the Rays. He is hitting just .194 with five homers and 17 RBI.