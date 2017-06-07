Derek Norris denies abusing ex-fiancee Kristen Eck

Major League Baseball is investigating allegations of abuse against Derek Norris, and the Tampa Bay Rays catcher insists he is innocent.

In a statement he released to the Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday, Norris said his ex-fiancee Kristen Eck was not being truthful when she wrote on Instagram that the 28-year-old abused her “physically and emotionally.”

“First, I want to be absolutely clear that abuse of any form, is completely unacceptable,” Norris wrote, via his agent. “Allegations regarding this issue are a very serious matter and should not be taken lightly under any circumstances. That being said, in this circumstance, the comments made by my ex-fiancee could not be further from the truth. I have NEVER been physically or emotionally abusive towards her, or anyone else in my life.

“I plan to go above and beyond to assist MLB with their investigation into this matter.”

Eck wrote on social media that she left her ex-fiancee a year ago because of the abuse. While she did not mention Norris by name, she confirmed back in 2015 that the two were engaged. You can read her entire Instagram post here.

The Rays have said they are taking the allegations against Norris “very seriously” and fully support MLB’s investigation.