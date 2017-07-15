Report: Diamondbacks have interest in JD Martinez

The Arizona Diamondbacks could be looking to add another potent bat to their lineup.

According to Jon Morosi of FOX Sports, the Diamondbacks have showed some interest in Detroit Tigers right fielder J.D. Martinez, though any talks remain in the very early stages.

Martinez is hitting .298 with 14 home runs in 54 games this season. In the final year of his contract, he is a logical choice to be traded as the Tigers fall further and further out of contention. If Arizona wants him, they may have to fend off a division rival to land him.